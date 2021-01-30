Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.67.

SBH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America reduced their target price on Sally Beauty from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Sally Beauty from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Sally Beauty from $12.50 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 13th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Sally Beauty from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sally Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

In other news, Director Edward W. Rabin purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.04 per share, with a total value of $44,160.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 31,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $351,359.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Christian A. Brickman purchased 11,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.94 per share, with a total value of $124,169.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 457,571 shares in the company, valued at $5,005,826.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sally Beauty in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in Sally Beauty in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Sally Beauty by 25.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,596 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,148 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in Sally Beauty during the third quarter worth about $113,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Sally Beauty during the third quarter valued at about $127,000.

Sally Beauty stock opened at $15.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.36, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 2.54. Sally Beauty has a 1 year low of $6.28 and a 1 year high of $16.56.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The specialty retailer reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.07. Sally Beauty had a net margin of 3.22% and a negative return on equity of 535.36%. The company had revenue of $957.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $988.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Sally Beauty will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

Sally Beauty Company Profile

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care, skin and nail care, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers, salons, and salon professionals.

