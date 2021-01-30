Sally Beauty (SBH) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 4th. Analysts expect Sally Beauty to post earnings of $0.47 per share for the quarter.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The specialty retailer reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $957.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $988.54 million. Sally Beauty had a negative return on equity of 535.36% and a net margin of 3.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. On average, analysts expect Sally Beauty to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Sally Beauty stock opened at $15.10 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.61. Sally Beauty has a one year low of $6.28 and a one year high of $16.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.36, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 2.54. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.54.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SBH shares. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Sally Beauty from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sally Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Sally Beauty from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Sally Beauty from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Sally Beauty from $12.50 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Sally Beauty currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.29.

In related news, CEO Christian A. Brickman purchased 11,350 shares of Sally Beauty stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.94 per share, with a total value of $124,169.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 457,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,005,826.74. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward W. Rabin purchased 4,000 shares of Sally Beauty stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.04 per share, with a total value of $44,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $351,359.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Sally Beauty Company Profile

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care, skin and nail care, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers, salons, and salon professionals.

