SalmonSwap (SAL) Price Down 20.6% This Week

SalmonSwap (CURRENCY:SAL) traded down 5.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. SalmonSwap has a total market cap of $84,829.91 and approximately $21.00 worth of SalmonSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SalmonSwap token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0848 or 0.00000248 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, SalmonSwap has traded down 20.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get SalmonSwap alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.68 or 0.00069361 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $312.22 or 0.00914362 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.13 or 0.00053105 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00005814 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002930 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,610.29 or 0.04715868 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0655 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002928 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.35 or 0.00018594 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.65 or 0.00028254 BTC.

SalmonSwap Profile

SAL is a token. It was first traded on January 8th, 2018. SalmonSwap’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens. The official website for SalmonSwap is salmonswap.io . SalmonSwap’s official Twitter account is @SalariumPayroll

Buying and Selling SalmonSwap

SalmonSwap can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SalmonSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SalmonSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SalmonSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SalmonSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SalmonSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.