SALT Price Reaches $0.50 on Exchanges (SALT)

SALT (CURRENCY:SALT) traded 12.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 30th. One SALT token can now be purchased for $0.50 or 0.00001462 BTC on popular exchanges. SALT has a market capitalization of $39.51 million and $54,513.00 worth of SALT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, SALT has traded up 42.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.51 or 0.00068397 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $311.39 or 0.00906106 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.17 or 0.00052866 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00005830 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002910 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 18% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,610.32 or 0.04685807 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0654 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002910 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.33 or 0.00018421 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.67 or 0.00028125 BTC.

SALT Profile

SALT is a token. Its launch date was August 1st, 2017. SALT’s total supply is 120,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 78,652,938 tokens. SALT’s official website is www.saltlending.com . SALT’s official Twitter account is @SaltLending and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for SALT is blog.saltlending.com

SALT Token Trading

SALT can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SALT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SALT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SALT using one of the exchanges listed above.

