Salzgitter AG (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) Short Interest Up 100.0% in January

Salzgitter AG (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the December 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Salzgitter stock opened at $2.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.94 and a beta of 1.22. Salzgitter has a 1 year low of $0.89 and a 1 year high of $2.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.58 and a 200-day moving average of $1.87.

SZGPY has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Salzgitter from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Salzgitter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group cut Salzgitter from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Salzgitter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Salzgitter in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.25.

Salzgitter AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.

