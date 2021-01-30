Salzgitter AG (SZG.F) (ETR:SZG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Salzgitter AG (SZG.F) (ETR:SZG) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €18.22 ($21.44).

SZG has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €20.00 ($23.53) price objective on shares of Salzgitter AG (SZG.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a €17.00 ($20.00) price objective on shares of Salzgitter AG (SZG.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Independent Research set a €22.90 ($26.94) price objective on shares of Salzgitter AG (SZG.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Nord/LB set a €21.00 ($24.71) price objective on shares of Salzgitter AG (SZG.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €24.00 ($28.24) price objective on shares of Salzgitter AG (SZG.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st.

Get Salzgitter AG (SZG.F) alerts:

Shares of ETR:SZG traded down €0.49 ($0.58) during midday trading on Friday, reaching €21.42 ($25.20). 191,057 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 273,405. Salzgitter AG has a one year low of €7.77 ($9.15) and a one year high of €23.50 ($27.65). The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is €21.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is €15.92. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion and a PE ratio of -2.55.

Salzgitter AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.

Read More: What are municipal bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Salzgitter AG (SZG.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salzgitter AG (SZG.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.