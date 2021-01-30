Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $21.18

Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY)’s share price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.18 and traded as low as $20.88. Sampo Oyj shares last traded at $20.96, with a volume of 38,912 shares.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SAXPY shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sampo Oyj in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Sampo Oyj in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Sampo Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sampo Oyj in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy”.

Get Sampo Oyj alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $23.48 billion, a PE ratio of 16.38 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.37.

Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY)

Sampo Oyj, through its subsidiaries, provides life and non-life insurance products and services in Finland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark, and the Baltic countries. It operates through If, Topdanmark, Mandatum, and Holding segments. The company offers household, homeowner, motor, accident, travel, boat, forest, livestock, property, casualty, liability, casualty, and cargo insurance.

Featured Article: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Sampo Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sampo Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.