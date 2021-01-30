Saputo Inc. (SAP.TO) (TSE:SAP) Earns Sector Perform Market Weight Rating from National Bank Financial

Saputo Inc. (SAP.TO) (TSE:SAP)‘s stock had its “sector perform market weight” rating reissued by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial in a report issued on Thursday.

TSE SAP opened at C$33.53 on Thursday. Saputo Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$29.31 and a fifty-two week high of C$41.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.95, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$36.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$34.57. The stock has a market cap of C$13.73 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.95.

Saputo Inc. (SAP.TO) (TSE:SAP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.47 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.78 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Saputo Inc. will post 1.9343225 earnings per share for the current year.

Saputo Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.

