Scala Hits Market Cap of $1.08 Million (XLA)

Scala (CURRENCY:XLA) traded 16.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 30th. Over the last week, Scala has traded 11.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Scala has a total market capitalization of $1.08 million and $971.00 worth of Scala was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Scala coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Scala alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002949 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 43.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001260 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.93 or 0.00049863 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $45.09 or 0.00132800 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.87 or 0.00067371 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.85 or 0.00264625 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.23 or 0.00065473 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31,306.51 or 0.92208287 BTC.

About Scala

Scala’s total supply is 13,485,810,886 coins and its circulating supply is 9,685,810,886 coins. Scala’s official message board is medium.com/scala-network . The official website for Scala is scalaproject.io . Scala’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Scala is /r/ScalaNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “XLA is a cryptocurrency which is trying to globally redistribute wealth using the power of blockchain. (Name changed from Torque to Scala – no chain split or airdrop.) “

Scala Coin Trading

Scala can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scala directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Scala should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Scala using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Scala Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Scala and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.