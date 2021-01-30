Scala Reaches Market Cap of $1.14 Million (XLA)

Scala (CURRENCY:XLA) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 30th. Scala has a total market capitalization of $1.14 million and $1,036.00 worth of Scala was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Scala has traded up 14.7% against the dollar. One Scala coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002962 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.46 or 0.00048745 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000943 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.54 or 0.00131873 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.07 or 0.00266688 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.38 or 0.00066253 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.11 or 0.00065471 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.61 or 0.00034366 BTC.

About Scala

Scala's total supply is 13,483,710,886 coins and its circulating supply is 9,683,710,886 coins. Scala's official message board is medium.com/scala-network . The Reddit community for Scala is /r/ScalaNetwork and the currency's Github account can be viewed here . Scala's official website is scalaproject.io .

and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “XLA is a cryptocurrency which is trying to globally redistribute wealth using the power of blockchain. (Name changed from Torque to Scala – no chain split or airdrop.) “

Buying and Selling Scala

Scala can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

