Schaeffler AG (OTCMKTS:SCFLF) Short Interest Down 47.8% in January

Schaeffler AG (OTCMKTS:SCFLF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, a decline of 47.8% from the December 31st total of 15,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Several brokerages recently commented on SCFLF. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Schaeffler in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Schaeffler from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Oddo Bhf upgraded Schaeffler from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Schaeffler in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Schaeffler in a research report on Friday, November 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.75.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SCFLF opened at $8.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.29 and a beta of 1.06. Schaeffler has a 52-week low of $7.50 and a 52-week high of $8.28.

Schaeffler (OTCMKTS:SCFLF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter. Schaeffler had a negative net margin of 4.62% and a negative return on equity of 25.97%. The business had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Schaeffler will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Schaeffler AG manufactures and sells precision components and systems for automotive and industrial applications in Europe, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Automotive OEM division offers engine systems, including rolling bearing solutions, belt and chain drive products, valve train components, and systems for variable valve trains; and transmission systems, such as torsion and vibration dampers, clutches and double clutch systems, torque converters, CVT components, lightweight differentials, bearing solutions, and synchronizing and gearshift components.

