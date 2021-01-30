Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc Has $151.88 Million Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc reduced its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 17.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 965,055 shares of the company’s stock after selling 197,192 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up about 2.3% of Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $151,880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Interactive Financial Advisors bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 909.1% in the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $163.13 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $109.16 and a one year high of $173.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $157.77 and its 200 day moving average is $150.04. The company has a market capitalization of $429.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.04. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 34.64%. The company had revenue of $22.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.88 EPS. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.54%.

Several research analysts have commented on JNJ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Johnson & Johnson currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $177.13.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 54,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.93, for a total transaction of $8,359,459.66. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 110,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,935,621.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

