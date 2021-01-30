Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc Lowers Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc cut its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 50.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,990 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 22,790 shares during the quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $3,984,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Insight Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of The Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. JFG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of The Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DIS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on The Walt Disney from $163.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Stephens began coverage on The Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on The Walt Disney from $142.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on The Walt Disney from $182.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on The Walt Disney from $150.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.23.

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $168.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.32. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $79.07 and a fifty-two week high of $183.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $305.10 billion, a PE ratio of -105.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $174.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.46.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The entertainment giant reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.48. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. The business had revenue of $14.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $4,300,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 177,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,589,340. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 15,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.01, for a total value of $2,737,156.40. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,656,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $289,844,036.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 656,685 shares of company stock worth $112,858,291 in the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

