Scheid Vineyards Inc. (OTCMKTS:SVIN) Short Interest Update

Scheid Vineyards Inc. (OTCMKTS:SVIN) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 150.0% from the December 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:SVIN opened at $16.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.42. Scheid Vineyards has a 1-year low of $13.79 and a 1-year high of $32.50.

Scheid Vineyards (OTCMKTS:SVIN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported ($2.44) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.64 million for the quarter.

Scheid Vineyards Inc manufactures and sells wine in the United States. The company offers red, white, reserve, dessert wines, as well as accessories, such as wine glass. It operates 10 vineyards having 29 varieties of grapes covering approximately 4,200 acres. The company was founded in 1971 and is based in Salinas, California.

