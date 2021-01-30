Schindler (OTCMKTS:SHLAF) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $272.75

Shares of Schindler Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SHLAF) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $272.75 and traded as low as $261.00. Schindler shares last traded at $261.00, with a volume of 25 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have commented on SHLAF. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Schindler from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Schindler in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Oddo Bhf cut shares of Schindler from a “neutral” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Schindler in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Commerzbank AG (CBK.F) started coverage on shares of Schindler in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “reduce” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $272.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $268.11.

Schindler Holding AG engages in the production, installation, maintenance, and modernization of passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walks worldwide. It also offers digital media services for engaging communication channels, such as Schindler Ahead DoorShow, which displays information, advertising, and announcements on the elevator doors; Schindler Ahead SmartMirror, a mirror and a screen for entertainment or information; and Schindler Ahead AdScreen, an advertising and communication space.

