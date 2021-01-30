Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.60.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SLB. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $21.50 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Griffin Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Tuesday.

In other news, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 2,981 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.07, for a total value of $65,790.67. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 18,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $414,320.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ashok Belani sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.69, for a total transaction of $325,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 267,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,802,378.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 22,981 shares of company stock worth $500,391. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in Schlumberger by 10.7% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 6,033 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Schlumberger by 2.5% during the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,089 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. raised its position in Schlumberger by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 16,655 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC raised its position in Schlumberger by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 10,787 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. 73.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SLB opened at $22.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $30.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 2.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.58. Schlumberger has a fifty-two week low of $11.87 and a fifty-two week high of $35.66.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 40.15% and a positive return on equity of 7.34%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Schlumberger will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.01%.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; and petro technical data services and training solutions.

