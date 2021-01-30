Schneider Electric S.E. (SU.PA) (EPA:SU) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $110.89

Schneider Electric S.E. (SU.PA) (EPA:SU) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $110.89 and traded as high as $124.70. Schneider Electric S.E. (SU.PA) shares last traded at $123.80, with a volume of 1,325,851 shares.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group set a €140.50 ($165.29) target price on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. (SU.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. HSBC set a €135.00 ($158.82) price target on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. (SU.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €120.00 ($141.18) price target on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. (SU.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €115.00 ($135.29) price target on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. (SU.PA) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €98.00 ($115.29) price target on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. (SU.PA) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €116.12 ($136.61).

Schneider Electric S.E. provides energy and automation digital solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Energy Management and Industrial Automation. It offers busway and cable management products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical protection and control products, fuse and safety switches, motor starters and protection components, power monitoring and control products, power quality and power factor correction products, pushbuttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, software products, surge protection and power conditioning products, and switchboards and enclosures.

