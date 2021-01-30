Scholium Group Plc (SCHO.L) (LON:SCHO) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $35.42

Scholium Group Plc (SCHO.L) (LON:SCHO)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.42 and traded as high as $36.00. Scholium Group Plc (SCHO.L) shares last traded at $31.50, with a volume of 13,500 shares traded.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 7.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 35.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 33.68. The stock has a market cap of £4.28 million and a P/E ratio of -9.26.

Scholium Group Plc (SCHO.L) Company Profile (LON:SCHO)

Scholium Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in trading and retailing rare and antiquarian books, works on paper, fine arts and collectibles, and stamps primarily in the United Kingdom. It is also involved in the auctioneering of stamps and philatelic items. The company was formerly known as Scholium Limited and changed its name to Scholium Group Plc in March 2014.

See Also: Momentum Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Scholium Group Plc (SCHO.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scholium Group Plc (SCHO.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.