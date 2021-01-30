Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) Position Lifted by Radnor Financial Advisors LLC

Radnor Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 534,596 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,128 shares during the quarter. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF makes up approximately 7.6% of Radnor Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Radnor Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $16,385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHE. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,570,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,575,000 after buying an additional 1,278,674 shares in the last quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP lifted its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 54.4% in the 3rd quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP now owns 921,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,650,000 after buying an additional 324,566 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,574,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 148.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 370,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,926,000 after buying an additional 221,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,587,000.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock opened at $31.64 on Friday. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.32 and a fifty-two week high of $33.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.58.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

