Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Shares Sold by NewFocus Financial Group LLC

NewFocus Financial Group LLC lowered its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 10.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 142,013 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,751 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF comprises about 1.5% of NewFocus Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. NewFocus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $5,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boltwood Capital Management lifted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 385,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,885,000 after buying an additional 33,033 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 88,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 23.6% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 13,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 2,540 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 87.9% during the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 15,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 7,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $612,000.

Shares of SCHF stock traded down $0.81 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $35.74. 4,724,192 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,012,773. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.34. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $21.90 and a 12-month high of $37.54.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

