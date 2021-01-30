Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) Shares Bought by Perigon Wealth Management LLC

Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 94.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,472 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,885 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $1,258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SCHO. NextCapital Advisers Inc. raised its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. now owns 4,261,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,548,000 after purchasing an additional 692,177 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,028,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,933,000 after acquiring an additional 462,943 shares in the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank raised its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 188.0% during the 4th quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 567,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,625,000 after acquiring an additional 370,158 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 46,132.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 283,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,602,000 after acquiring an additional 282,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $13,920,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHO opened at $51.41 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.46. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.56 and a fifty-two week high of $51.99.

