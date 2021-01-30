Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Shares Acquired by Annex Advisory Services LLC

Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 912.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,131 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,463 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF were worth $3,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHB. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals now owns 37,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,961,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 12,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,000 after acquiring an additional 1,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF during the third quarter worth $43,000.

NYSEARCA SCHB traded down $1.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $90.62. 822,470 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 704,913. The business’s 50 day moving average is $91.45 and its 200-day moving average is $84.12. Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF has a 1 year low of $51.38 and a 1 year high of $94.60.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

