Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) is Coastal Capital Group Inc.’s 3rd Largest Position

Coastal Capital Group Inc. cut its position in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 556,968 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,902 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF makes up about 9.8% of Coastal Capital Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Coastal Capital Group Inc. owned about 0.21% of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF worth $35,724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Courage Miller Partners LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 136,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,781,000 after buying an additional 3,542 shares during the last quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $227,000. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 122.0% in the fourth quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,315,000 after buying an additional 19,835 shares during the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $168,000. Finally, Arden Trust Co raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 137.3% in the fourth quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 56,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,638,000 after buying an additional 32,822 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHD stock opened at $63.56 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $64.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.52. Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $38.83 and a 52 week high of $67.05.

