Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Shares Purchased by Mokosak Advisory Group LLC

Mokosak Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 207,907 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,781 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 8.8% of Mokosak Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Mokosak Advisory Group LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF worth $18,496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Pinnacle Bank acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $48,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 141.1% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 569 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 332.0% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 946 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $68,000.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $1.72 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $92.54. 1,775,091 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,123,620. Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.05 and a fifty-two week high of $98.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.61.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

