Scorum Coins 1-Day Volume Tops $2,404.00 (SCR)

Scorum Coins (CURRENCY:SCR) traded down 3.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 30th. During the last seven days, Scorum Coins has traded down 19.6% against the dollar. Scorum Coins has a market cap of $158,564.28 and $2,404.00 worth of Scorum Coins was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Scorum Coins token can currently be purchased for about $0.0054 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002915 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 58.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001319 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.53 or 0.00048118 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.81 or 0.00130455 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.85 or 0.00066512 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $89.78 or 0.00261364 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.13 or 0.00064414 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31,098.51 or 0.90531580 BTC.

Scorum Coins Token Profile

Scorum Coins’ total supply is 29,265,075 tokens. Scorum Coins’ official website is scorum.com . The Reddit community for Scorum Coins is /r/scorum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Scorum Coins’ official Twitter account is @SCORUM_en

Scorum Coins Token Trading

Scorum Coins can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scorum Coins directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Scorum Coins should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Scorum Coins using one of the exchanges listed above.

