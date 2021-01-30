Scott Investment Partners LLP Acquires Shares of 14,000 Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Scott Investment Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 14,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $4,020,000. Ulta Beauty comprises approximately 3.2% of Scott Investment Partners LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in Ulta Beauty by 6.6% in the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 9,277 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,078,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Ulta Beauty by 30.4% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 82,889 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $18,564,000 after purchasing an additional 19,342 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,244,000. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Ulta Beauty by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,128 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,196,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eastern Bank lifted its position in Ulta Beauty by 1.1% in the third quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 44,446 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,955,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.83% of the company’s stock.

In other Ulta Beauty news, CEO Mary N. Dillon sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.15, for a total value of $13,257,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 146,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,773,945.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lorna Nagler sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.67, for a total value of $1,358,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,249,988.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 86,371 shares of company stock worth $23,159,150 over the last ninety days. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Ulta Beauty stock traded down $11.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $279.76. 708,438 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 708,085. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.05 and a 1 year high of $310.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.65, a PEG ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $283.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $244.83.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.15. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 3.63%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.25 earnings per share. Ulta Beauty’s revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Ulta Beauty from $286.00 to $319.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Ulta Beauty from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Ulta Beauty from $310.00 to $308.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 4th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Ulta Beauty from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Ulta Beauty from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Ulta Beauty presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $280.15.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

