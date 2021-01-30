Scott Investment Partners LLP Acquires Shares of 38,100 Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Scott Investment Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 38,100 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,463,000. Medtronic makes up about 3.5% of Scott Investment Partners LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Diversified LLC acquired a new position in Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 317.5% during the third quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 263 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Coastal Capital Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 137.0% during the third quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 282 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic stock traded down $3.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $111.33. The company had a trading volume of 7,315,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,282,683. Medtronic plc has a 1 year low of $72.13 and a 1 year high of $121.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The company has a market capitalization of $149.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.84.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.22. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The business had revenue of $7.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 18th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.54%.

In other news, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.90, for a total transaction of $1,723,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert John White sold 10,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.46, for a total transaction of $1,261,977.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,448,671.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Medtronic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.93.

Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

