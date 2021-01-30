Scott Investment Partners LLP Buys Shares of 3,500 UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Scott Investment Partners LLP bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,500 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $1,227,000. UnitedHealth Group accounts for about 1.0% of Scott Investment Partners LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 4.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,003,292 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,183,416,000 after buying an additional 325,936 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.3% during the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 5,600,237 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,927,739,000 after buying an additional 178,100 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,893,662 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,525,698,000 after buying an additional 99,425 shares during the period. Veritas Asset Management LLP boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.6% during the third quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 2,673,555 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $833,534,000 after buying an additional 42,911 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.1% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,467,820 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $769,393,000 after buying an additional 120,750 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UNH traded down $4.57 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $333.58. 3,899,501 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,322,445. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $347.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $327.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $187.72 and a fifty-two week high of $367.95. The firm has a market cap of $316.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.16, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.13. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 27.53%. The company had revenue of $65.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.90 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.75 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.78, for a total transaction of $2,448,460.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 159,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,785,362.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.00, for a total transaction of $855,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 159,487 shares in the company, valued at $54,544,554. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 31,674 shares of company stock worth $11,006,907. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on UNH shares. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $385.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $384.00 to $389.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $385.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. UnitedHealth Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $387.82.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and health care delivery.

