Scott Investment Partners LLP Invests $3.89 Million in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Scott Investment Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 27,500 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,890,000. NIKE makes up about 3.1% of Scott Investment Partners LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of NIKE by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,161,561 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $164,326,000 after purchasing an additional 27,941 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Designers purchased a new position in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter worth about $1,168,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 69.4% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 18,232 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,289,000 after buying an additional 7,470 shares during the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 10.3% during the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 74,561 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $9,361,000 after buying an additional 6,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Platform Technology Partners grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 3.3% during the third quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 10,608 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,332,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.20% of the company’s stock.

In other NIKE news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 41,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.84, for a total value of $5,927,860.00. Also, Director Timothy D. Cook sold 52,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.91, for a total value of $6,963,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 55,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,423,033.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 444,500 shares of company stock valued at $62,461,870 over the last quarter. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on NKE shares. Wedbush raised their price target on NIKE from $142.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on NIKE from $152.00 to $162.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Cowen lifted their price objective on NIKE from $150.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on NIKE from $149.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on NIKE from $153.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. NIKE presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.63.

Shares of NIKE stock traded down $1.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $133.59. 7,166,051 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,225,913. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.00 and a fifty-two week high of $147.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $210.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $140.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.20.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $11.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.51 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.89% and a net margin of 7.39%. NIKE’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. Analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

