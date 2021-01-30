Scott Investment Partners LLP Invests $5.10 Million in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Scott Investment Partners LLP purchased a new position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 20,800 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,097,000. Stryker accounts for about 4.0% of Scott Investment Partners LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH grew its position in Stryker by 32.2% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 1,750 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Woodstock Corp grew its position in Stryker by 27.7% in the third quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 21,308 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,440,000 after acquiring an additional 4,621 shares in the last quarter. Pensionfund Sabic grew its position in Stryker by 8.3% in the third quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 13,000 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,709,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI grew its position in Stryker by 25.1% in the third quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 88,786 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $18,500,000 after acquiring an additional 17,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives grew its position in Stryker by 1.9% in the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 3,375 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $703,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. 71.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Stryker alerts:

In other news, COO Timothy J. Scannell sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.61, for a total transaction of $1,163,050.00. Also, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 10,697 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.28, for a total transaction of $2,527,487.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,697 shares of company stock valued at $4,168,737 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SYK traded down $8.99 on Friday, reaching $221.01. 2,192,196 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,208,658. Stryker Co. has a 12 month low of $124.54 and a 12 month high of $247.44. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $239.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $216.81. The company has a market cap of $83.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.26. Stryker had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 20.94%. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This is an increase from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.51%.

SYK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Stryker in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Stryker from $234.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Truist upped their price target on shares of Stryker from $210.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Stryker from $243.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Stryker from $272.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Stryker has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $227.00.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices that are used in various medical specialties.

Featured Article: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.