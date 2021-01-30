Scott Investment Partners LLP Purchases New Shares in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Scott Investment Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 16,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,420,000. FLEETCOR Technologies makes up approximately 3.5% of Scott Investment Partners LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLT. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies in the third quarter worth $43,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 80.0% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 225 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 215 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Rock Creek Group LP bought a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies in the third quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 231.3% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 371 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. 94.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FLEETCOR Technologies stock traded down $9.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $242.75. 824,478 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 609,793. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.25 billion, a PE ratio of 29.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $168.51 and a 12-month high of $329.85. The business’s 50-day moving average is $270.23 and its 200-day moving average is $253.97.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $585.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $580.76 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 30.65% and a net margin of 29.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.10 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 10.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FLEETCOR Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to buy up to 4.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research firms have commented on FLT. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $267.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 9th. Mizuho lowered their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Bank of America raised FLEETCOR Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $281.89.

In other FLEETCOR Technologies news, CFO Eric Dey sold 1,269 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.13, for a total value of $340,256.97. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,303 shares in the company, valued at $4,103,193.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc operates as a business payments company that simplifies the way businesses manage and pay expenses. The company's portfolio of brands help companies automate, secure, digitize, and control payments on behalf of employees and suppliers. It offers payment solutions in five primary categories, including fuel, lodging, tolls, corporate payments, and gift.

