Scott Investment Partners LLP Takes $1.09 Million Position in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)

Scott Investment Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 47,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,093,000. Helmerich & Payne comprises about 0.9% of Scott Investment Partners LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambria Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 32,838 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 16.9% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,913 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 28.3% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,119 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 2.1% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 47,325 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 25.8% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,781 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. 88.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Helmerich & Payne alerts:

Shares of HP stock traded down $0.38 on Friday, hitting $24.28. The stock had a trading volume of 1,281,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,592,327. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.85 and a 200 day moving average of $19.39. The stock has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.29 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 4.40 and a quick ratio of 3.92. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.40 and a 12-month high of $46.37.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $208.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.37 million. Helmerich & Payne had a negative net margin of 27.88% and a negative return on equity of 2.80%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post -2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -116.28%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on HP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Helmerich & Payne from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Rowe increased their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.56.

In related news, VP Michael Lennox sold 2,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.60, for a total transaction of $35,770.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 28,717 shares in the company, valued at $447,985.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 5,890 shares of company stock valued at $122,235 in the last 90 days. 4.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Helmerich & Payne

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

Recommended Story: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP).

Receive News & Ratings for Helmerich & Payne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helmerich & Payne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.