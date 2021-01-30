Scott Investment Partners LLP Takes $4.72 Million Position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Scott Investment Partners LLP bought a new stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 17,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,717,000. Linde comprises 3.7% of Scott Investment Partners LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zhang Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Linde by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 2,403 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Sirios Capital Management L P boosted its stake in shares of Linde by 10.3% in the third quarter. Sirios Capital Management L P now owns 26,063 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,206,000 after buying an additional 2,434 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Linde by 272.1% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 387 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC boosted its stake in shares of Linde by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 1,616 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Iszo Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Linde in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,184,000. 72.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LIN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Linde from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. HSBC upgraded Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $272.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a $285.00 target price on shares of Linde in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Linde from $280.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Linde presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.00.

In related news, CEO Stephen F. Angel sold 56,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.91, for a total value of $14,722,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 461,817 shares in the company, valued at $121,416,307.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Eduardo F. Menezes sold 23,256 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.12, for a total value of $6,119,118.72. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 117,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,964,487.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LIN traded down $4.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $245.40. 1,647,317 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,852,290. The business’s 50 day moving average is $258.36 and its 200-day moving average is $247.68. The company has a market capitalization of $128.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Linde plc has a 1-year low of $146.71 and a 1-year high of $274.58.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $6.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.76 billion. Linde had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 8.56%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. This is an increase from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.45%.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene. It also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, and hydrogen and synthesis gas plants.

