SCRIV NETWORK (SCRIV) Trading 9% Higher This Week

SCRIV NETWORK (CURRENCY:SCRIV) traded down 29.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 30th. SCRIV NETWORK has a market capitalization of $17,118.49 and $1,033.00 worth of SCRIV NETWORK was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SCRIV NETWORK coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, SCRIV NETWORK has traded 9% higher against the US dollar.

SCRIV NETWORK Coin Profile

SCRIV NETWORK (SCRIV) is a PoW + Masternodes coin that uses the TRIBUS hashing algorithm. It launched on March 10th, 2018. SCRIV NETWORK’s total supply is 42,007,077 coins and its circulating supply is 24,744,362 coins. The official message board for SCRIV NETWORK is steemit.com/@scriv. SCRIV NETWORK’s official Twitter account is @scriv_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SCRIV NETWORK is /r/SCRIV and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SCRIV NETWORK’s official website is scriv.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Scriv Network is a unified blockchain technology that delivers state-of-the-art data assurance, verication, time-stamping and an IPFS (InterPlanetary File Sharing) network. The Network is designed to provide safety, impartiality, and cost-efficiency without the need for a third-party intermediary. “

SCRIV NETWORK Coin Trading

SCRIV NETWORK can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SCRIV NETWORK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SCRIV NETWORK should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SCRIV NETWORK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

