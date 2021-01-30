Scrypta (LYRA) Price Hits $0.0138 on Top Exchanges

Scrypta (CURRENCY:LYRA) traded down 41.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. One Scrypta coin can now be purchased for about $0.0138 or 0.00000040 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Scrypta has traded 30% higher against the dollar. Scrypta has a market cap of $219,701.95 and $27.00 worth of Scrypta was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0973 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.58 or 0.00021902 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 113.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00008996 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00006326 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00002203 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 26.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000090 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000790 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Cashhand (CHND) traded up 33.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Scrypta Coin Profile

Scrypta is a coin. Scrypta’s total supply is 18,667,076 coins and its circulating supply is 15,867,076 coins. The official website for Scrypta is scryptachain.org/en/homepage . Scrypta’s official message board is medium.com/@scryptachain

Buying and Selling Scrypta

Scrypta can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scrypta directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Scrypta should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Scrypta using one of the exchanges listed above.

