Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,970,000 shares, a growth of 173.9% from the December 31st total of 3,640,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,010,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Seanergy Maritime from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 21st.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Seanergy Maritime stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 44,312 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.27% of Seanergy Maritime at the end of the most recent reporting period. 8.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:SHIP opened at $1.11 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $73.61 million, a PE ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 0.88. Seanergy Maritime has a twelve month low of $0.39 and a twelve month high of $7.18.

Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The shipping company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $19.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.08 million. Seanergy Maritime had a negative net margin of 18.54% and a negative return on equity of 26.38%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Seanergy Maritime will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Seanergy Maritime Company Profile

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp., an international shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of dry bulk commodities worldwide. It owns a fleet of ten Capesize bulk carriers with a cargo-carrying capacity of approximately 1,748,581 deadweight tons and an average fleet age of 11 years. The company is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

