Seascape Capital Management Buys 284 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Seascape Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 11.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,845 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the quarter. Seascape Capital Management’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 216.7% during the 3rd quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 57 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its stake in Adobe by 54.3% in the 4th quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 71 shares of the software company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Adobe in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $459.79, for a total transaction of $275,874.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,605,256.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 80,907 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.85, for a total value of $38,175,967.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 87,794 shares of company stock worth $41,391,007 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on ADBE. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Adobe in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $580.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Adobe in a report on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $605.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a report on Sunday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Adobe from $570.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Adobe in a report on Friday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Adobe has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $523.58.

Shares of ADBE traded down $6.90 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $458.77. 3,061,106 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,021,061. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $255.13 and a 52 week high of $536.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is $482.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $475.44. The company has a market capitalization of $220.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.32, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The software company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.15. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 40.88%. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current year.

Adobe announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the software company to buy up to 6.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

