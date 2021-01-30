Seascape Capital Management Has $2.13 Million Holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J)

Seascape Capital Management increased its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,521 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,132 shares during the quarter. Seascape Capital Management’s holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group were worth $2,127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 12.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 96,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,981,000 after acquiring an additional 10,631 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 12,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after acquiring an additional 1,663 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Westover Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 30.3% during the third quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 20,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,930,000 after acquiring an additional 4,838 shares during the period. Finally, FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co acquired a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

J stock traded down $3.67 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $100.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,060,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 712,644. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $13.12 billion, a PE ratio of 27.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.90. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.29 and a 12 month high of $116.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $109.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.46.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. Jacobs Engineering Group had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 12.43%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is an increase from Jacobs Engineering Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.87%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on J shares. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $107.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.08.

In related news, CEO Steven J. Demetriou sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.83, for a total transaction of $4,273,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,092,978.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Dawne S. Hickton sold 2,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total transaction of $255,823.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,354,039. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 74,802 shares of company stock valued at $7,977,002. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Jacobs Engineering Group

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Critical Mission Solutions and People & Places Solutions.

