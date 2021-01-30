Seascape Capital Management Raises Stake in Aon Plc (NYSE:AON)

Seascape Capital Management increased its stake in Aon Plc (NYSE:AON) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 520 shares during the quarter. Seascape Capital Management’s holdings in AON were worth $1,704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Avitas Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of AON by 0.9% in the third quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,912,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Kwmg LLC boosted its position in shares of AON by 1.2% during the third quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 18,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,803,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma purchased a new stake in shares of AON during the third quarter valued at $341,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in AON by 193.2% in the third quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,748,000 after purchasing an additional 5,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in AON by 36.8% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 268,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,471,000 after purchasing an additional 72,398 shares during the last quarter. 95.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised AON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $223.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Piper Sandler cut AON from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $228.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on AON from $221.00 to $219.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on AON in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They set an “inline” rating and a $231.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. AON currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $214.46.

AON traded down $2.99 on Friday, hitting $203.10. 1,619,453 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,557,395. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $207.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $203.13. The firm has a market cap of $46.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.21 and a beta of 0.83. Aon Plc has a one year low of $143.93 and a one year high of $238.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

AON (NYSE:AON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.04. AON had a return on equity of 65.00% and a net margin of 16.56%. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Aon Plc will post 9.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 29th. AON’s payout ratio is 20.07%.

AON declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Friday, November 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 10.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Lester B. Knight acquired 10,000 shares of AON stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $186.55 per share, with a total value of $1,865,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Eric Andersen sold 5,000 shares of AON stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.46, for a total value of $987,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance solutions provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

