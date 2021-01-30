Secret (SCRT) Price Tops $1.19 on Exchanges

Secret (CURRENCY:SCRT) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 30th. One Secret coin can now be purchased for $1.19 or 0.00003510 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Secret has a total market capitalization of $82.79 million and approximately $923,355.00 worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Secret has traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $103.32 or 0.00305329 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.27 or 0.00030346 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 38.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000775 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $524.21 or 0.01549116 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000057 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded 147.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0711 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 58.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000341 BTC.

About Secret

Secret (SCRT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 26th, 2015. Secret’s total supply is 175,676,738 coins and its circulating supply is 69,703,477 coins. Secret’s official website is scrt.network . Secret’s official message board is forum.scrt.network . Secret’s official Twitter account is @SecretCoinDevs and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Block Rewards500 coins per block until block 2000250 coins per block until block 4000125 coins per block until block 800062.5 coins per block until block 1600031.25 coins per block until block 224000 “

Secret Coin Trading

Secret can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

