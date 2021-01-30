Seigniorage Shares Hits Market Cap of $9.67 Million (SHARE)

Seigniorage Shares (CURRENCY:SHARE) traded 17.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. Over the last seven days, Seigniorage Shares has traded 39.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Seigniorage Shares token can now be bought for approximately $0.48 or 0.00001403 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Seigniorage Shares has a total market capitalization of $9.67 million and approximately $774,013.00 worth of Seigniorage Shares was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002956 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 42.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001246 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.91 or 0.00049935 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $44.92 or 0.00132638 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.75 or 0.00067156 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $89.82 or 0.00265189 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.24 or 0.00065653 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31,202.62 or 0.92123576 BTC.

Seigniorage Shares Token Profile

Seigniorage Shares’ total supply is 21,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,345,876 tokens. Seigniorage Shares’ official website is dollarprotocol.com

Seigniorage Shares Token Trading

Seigniorage Shares can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seigniorage Shares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Seigniorage Shares should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Seigniorage Shares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

