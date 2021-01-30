Selective Insurance Group, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 (NASDAQ:SIGI)

Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 28th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the insurance provider on Monday, March 1st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th.

Selective Insurance Group has raised its dividend payment by 42.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 6 years.

Get Selective Insurance Group alerts:

Shares of SIGI opened at $64.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $67.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.33. The company has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of 19.46 and a beta of 0.84. Selective Insurance Group has a fifty-two week low of $37.05 and a fifty-two week high of $70.89.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $798.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $742.81 million. Selective Insurance Group had a net margin of 7.05% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Selective Insurance Group will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SIGI. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Selective Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.40.

About Selective Insurance Group

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, Excess and Surplus Lines, and Investments. The company offers property insurance products, which covers the financial consequences of accidental loss of an insured's real and/or personal property; and casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party as a result of an insured's negligent acts, omissions, or legal liabilities, as well as flood insurance products.

Featured Article: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Receive News & Ratings for Selective Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Selective Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.