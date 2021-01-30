Selfkey (KEY) Trading Up 19.7% Over Last 7 Days

Selfkey (CURRENCY:KEY) traded down 5.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 30th. During the last week, Selfkey has traded up 19.7% against the US dollar. One Selfkey token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0030 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges. Selfkey has a total market cap of $10.88 million and approximately $2.72 million worth of Selfkey was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.37 or 0.00068759 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $310.18 or 0.00912625 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00056652 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00005886 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002943 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,524.54 or 0.04485542 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002942 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0646 or 0.00000190 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.54 or 0.00031012 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.47 or 0.00019045 BTC.

Selfkey Profile

Selfkey (CRYPTO:KEY) is a token. Its launch date was January 11th, 2018. Selfkey’s total supply is 5,999,999,954 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,658,195,381 tokens. The official website for Selfkey is selfkey.org . The official message board for Selfkey is medium.com/selfkey . Selfkey’s official Twitter account is @SelfKey and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Selfkey is /r/selfkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “SelfKey is a blockchain based digital identity system with an integrated financial services marketplace, designed to put identity owners in control of their personal data, and to allow them to request identity claims attestations and instantly apply for passports, residency and financial services in a safe, secure manner. “

Buying and Selling Selfkey

Selfkey can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

