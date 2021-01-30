Selfkey Market Cap Hits $12.08 Million (KEY)

Selfkey (CURRENCY:KEY) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 30th. One Selfkey token can now be bought for about $0.0033 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges. Selfkey has a market capitalization of $12.08 million and $4.05 million worth of Selfkey was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Selfkey has traded up 38.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.05 or 0.00067489 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $297.91 or 0.00872160 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00005884 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.28 or 0.00050597 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002929 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0663 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002928 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,461.44 or 0.04278540 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 18.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.61 or 0.00028123 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00017960 BTC.

Selfkey Profile

Selfkey (KEY) is a token. Its launch date was January 11th, 2018. Selfkey’s total supply is 5,999,999,954 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,658,195,381 tokens. The official website for Selfkey is selfkey.org . Selfkey’s official Twitter account is @SelfKey and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Selfkey is /r/selfkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Selfkey is medium.com/selfkey

According to CryptoCompare, “SelfKey is a blockchain based digital identity system with an integrated financial services marketplace, designed to put identity owners in control of their personal data, and to allow them to request identity claims attestations and instantly apply for passports, residency and financial services in a safe, secure manner. “

Buying and Selling Selfkey

Selfkey can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Selfkey directly using U.S. dollars.

