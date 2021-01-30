Semux Trading Down 37.9% This Week (SEM)

Semux (CURRENCY:SEM) traded 14.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 30th. In the last seven days, Semux has traded 37.9% lower against the US dollar. Semux has a total market cap of $91,343.65 and $2,950.00 worth of Semux was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Semux token can now be bought for $0.0072 or 0.00000021 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00008521 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00008466 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00004182 BTC.

BitTorrent (BTT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00003838 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001224 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002357 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001066 BTC.

About Semux

Semux is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the Semux BFT consensus hashing algorithm. Semux’s total supply is 12,712,343 tokens. Semux’s official Twitter account is @semuxproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Semux is www.semux.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Semux is a DPoS cryptocurrency base on a new consensus algorithm named Semux BFT. “

Buying and Selling Semux

Semux can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Semux directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Semux should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Semux using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

