Seneca Global Income & Growth Trust plc (SIGT.L) (LON:SIGT) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $165.90

Shares of Seneca Global Income & Growth Trust plc (SIGT.L) (LON:SIGT) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $165.90 and traded as high as $168.97. Seneca Global Income & Growth Trust plc (SIGT.L) shares last traded at $165.50, with a volume of 264,540 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market cap of £62.14 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 165.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 151.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.22, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12.

Seneca Global Income & Growth Trust plc (SIGT.L) Company Profile (LON:SIGT)

Seneca Global Income & Growth Trust plc is a closed-ended multi-asset fund of funds launched and managed by Seneca Investment Managers Limited. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of United Kingdom. It focuses on investments across diversified sectors. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the 3 month LIBOR.

