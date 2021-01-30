SENSO (SENSO) Price Down 23.3% Over Last Week

SENSO (CURRENCY:SENSO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 30th. One SENSO token can now be purchased for $0.25 or 0.00000734 BTC on major exchanges. SENSO has a market cap of $3.03 million and $404,895.00 worth of SENSO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, SENSO has traded 23.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XIO (XIO) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000656 BTC.

Sylo (SYLO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Auxilium (AUX) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000015 BTC.

TOKPIE (TKP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000025 BTC.

3DCoin (3DC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Project Coin (PRJ) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Anchor Neural World Token (ANW) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000884 BTC.

NairaX (NIRX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000013 BTC.

MDUKEY (MDU) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0362 or 0.00000107 BTC.

iOWN Token (iOWN) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000025 BTC.

SENSO Token Profile

SENSO is a token. Its genesis date was September 11th, 2019. SENSO’s total supply is 5,915,280,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,241,334 tokens. SENSO’s official Twitter account is @SensoriumGalaxy and its Facebook page is accessible here . SENSO’s official website is sensoriumxr.com

