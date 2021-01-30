Sentinel Chain (SENC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $139,012.88

Sentinel Chain (CURRENCY:SENC) traded up 2.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 30th. One Sentinel Chain token can now be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. Sentinel Chain has a market capitalization of $139,012.88 and approximately $40,198.00 worth of Sentinel Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Sentinel Chain has traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Sentinel Chain alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.15 or 0.00068258 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $309.79 or 0.00913434 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.06 or 0.00056186 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00005878 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002950 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,536.15 or 0.04529365 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002949 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000189 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.96 or 0.00029361 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.47 or 0.00019066 BTC.

About Sentinel Chain

SENC is a token. It launched on January 21st, 2018. Sentinel Chain’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 197,269,666 tokens. Sentinel Chain’s official Twitter account is @sentinelchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Sentinel Chain is www.medium.com/sentinelchain . Sentinel Chain’s official website is www.sentinel-chain.org . The Reddit community for Sentinel Chain is /r/sentinelchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Sentinel Chain Token Trading

Sentinel Chain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sentinel Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sentinel Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Sentinel Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sentinel Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.