Sentinel Protocol (UPP) Price Reaches $0.0282 on Top Exchanges

Sentinel Protocol (CURRENCY:UPP) traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 30th. Over the last week, Sentinel Protocol has traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Sentinel Protocol token can now be purchased for about $0.0282 or 0.00000083 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Sentinel Protocol has a market cap of $12.45 million and approximately $3.54 million worth of Sentinel Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Sentinel Protocol alerts:

Waves (WAVES) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.68 or 0.00019710 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00010035 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00003832 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001729 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002842 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00004463 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol Token Profile

UPP is a token. It was first traded on May 22nd, 2018. Sentinel Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 442,137,615 tokens. Sentinel Protocol’s official Twitter account is @UPPSentinel and its Facebook page is accessible here . Sentinel Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/sentinel-protocol . The Reddit community for Sentinel Protocol is /r/Sentinel_Protocol . The official website for Sentinel Protocol is sentinelprotocol.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentinel Protocol is an Ethereum-based platform that aims to keep common users safe from cybercrime by using blockchain technology to create a threat database viewable by all. Sentinel Protocol (UPP) is an ERC20 compliant token on the Ethereum network and will be used to pay for the security services available on the platform. “

Sentinel Protocol Token Trading

Sentinel Protocol can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sentinel Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sentinel Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Sentinel Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sentinel Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.