Sentinel (SENT) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $105,337.00

Sentinel (CURRENCY:SENT) traded down 8.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 30th. One Sentinel token can currently be purchased for about $0.0051 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Sentinel has traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar. Sentinel has a market capitalization of $10.14 million and approximately $105,337.00 worth of Sentinel was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Sentinel

SENT is a token. Its genesis date was October 3rd, 2017. Sentinel’s total supply is 1,999,970,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,999,969,999 tokens. Sentinel’s official message board is t.me/Sentinel_Announcements . The official website for Sentinel is sentinel.co . Sentinel’s official Twitter account is @SentinelGroupio and its Facebook page is accessible here

Sentinel Token Trading

Sentinel can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sentinel should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sentinel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

